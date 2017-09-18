Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Man nabbed in Labuan Airport with syabu worth RM450,000

Monday September 18, 2017
07:09 PM GMT+8

A drug addict uses a glass water pipe to smoke syabu, or methamphetamine, at an undisclosed drug den in Manila June 20, 2016. — Reuters picA drug addict uses a glass water pipe to smoke syabu, or methamphetamine, at an undisclosed drug den in Manila June 20, 2016. — Reuters picLABUAN, Sept 18 — A 54-year-old man with criminal convictions was arrested by the police here after being caught with 6.2kg of syabu worth RM450,000.

Labuan police deputy chief, DSP Mohd Ibrahim Ghani said the man from Sarawak, was arrested by Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department police upon his arrival from Kuala Lumpur at Labuan Airport around 8.30pm on Sunday.

The suspect was on transit to Miri Sarawak from Kuala Lumpur.

Mohd Ibrahim told a press conference here today that police discovered six Chinese tea packets filled with transparent plastic packets containing drugs in the man’s suitcase during an inspection.

He said the case involved the biggest haul of drugs to date, and attributed the success to cooperation with the Kepayan Narcotics CID.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations. — Bernama

