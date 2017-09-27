Man dies after 4WD crashes into tree

LABUAN, Sept 27 — A man died after the Toyota Hilux four-wheel-drive vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree in Jalan Tanjung Batu, near the old Labuan Hospital, early today.

Arnold Phoong Wei Kee, 26, from Taman Kian Yap, Jalan Ranca-Ranca, was thrown out of the vehicle on impact and died on the spot in the 6.20am incident.

It is believed that the victim was heading to Membedai Base Camp from downtown when he lost control of the vehicle, which skidded off the road before ramming into the tree.

Labuan police chief, ACP Adzhar Othman said the victim’s body was taken to Labuan Nucleus Hospital and he urged eyewitnesses to come forward to assist in the investigation.

“We would also like to advise road users to take extra precaution, especially when driving on a slippery road and do not exceed the speed limit,” he said. ­— Bernama