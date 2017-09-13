Man detained for insulting late sultan

Kedah Umno Youth chief Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin (centre) showing the police report lodged against social media users who had allegedly insulted the late Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah, at Alor Star District Police Headquarters, September 13, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Police have detained a man who allegedly posted insulting comments on the demise of the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, via the social media.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the 21-year-old suspect was picked up at his home in Genting Highlands, Pahang early today.

He said an iPhone 7 plus cellphone and a MSI Gaming G Series laptop were seized from the man.

“The suspect is being remanded for two days to facilitate the investigation,” he said in a statement.

Acryl Sani said police were also in the midst of tracking down another man for the same offence.

“Both cases are being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and I would like to advise the public to be responsible and to think before they act.

“Never abuse the social media by making any comments that are disrespectful, rude and insulting anyone, especially towards the royal institution and leaders of the country,” he said.

Acryl Sani said such an immoral act could trigger tension among the people and pose a threat to the country’s peace and security. — Bernama