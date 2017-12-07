Man charged with reckless driving over fatal NSE bus crash

N. Shasi Kumar (centre), who claimed trial, was accused of committing the offence at about 5.45am that caused the death of Chan Kwai Fah, 43. — Picture by Farhan NajibKAMPAR, Dec 7 — A 41-year-old bus driver claimed trial to a reckless driving charge that resulted in the death of a female passenger yesterday on the North-South Expressway (NSE) near Gopeng, Perak.

N. Shasi Kumar was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a minimum jail term of two years and at least RM5,000 fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Oon Kork Chern proposed a bail of RM10,000 and Shasi Kumar’s driving licence be handed over to court pending disposal of the case.

The accused was represented by lawyer Nurafiqah Abd Aziz who appealed for a lower bail, saying her client was the sole breadwinner in his family.

“Aside from his wife, he needs to take care of his four children aged between one-and-half and 12-years-old,” she said.

The scene of the accident that took place at KM294.7 (northbound) of the North-South Expressway near Gopeng early this morning. — Picture courtesy of PDRMThe double-decker bus driven by Shashi Kumar crashed into a trailer yesterday at about 5.45am at Km294.7 northbound of the NSE, killing bus passenger Chan Kwai Fah, 43, and injuring 14 others.

Magistrate Nur Faizah Muhamad Saleh set bail at RM5,000 with one surety and fixed December 28 for mention.