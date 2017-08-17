Man charged over rape of 15-year-old girl

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — A man was charged in the Special Court for Sexual Crimes Against Children here today with raping his 15-year-old girlfriend, who had subsequently given birth.

The accused, aged 21, however, pleaded not guilty to the rape charge.

He was alleged to have raped the girl in a room of a house in Subang Jaya in October last year.

The charge, under Section 376 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty.

The prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor Nordalina Ali, did not offer bail as the offence was serious, adding that the girl gave birth to a baby last July.

“The baby’s DNA report has yet to be obtained. The baby was born last July and I fear the accused will intimidate the prosecution witness, especially the victim, if he is allowed bail,” she said.

However, lawyer M.Tharuma Ratnam, representing the accused, requested the court to allow his client bail as there was no possibility of him fleeing.

Judge Yong Zarida Sazali then set bail at RM10,000 and ordered the accused not to disturb the victim.

She also set Sept 26 for mention.― Bernama