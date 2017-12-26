Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Man attacked, robbed of RM10,000 gold chain while waiting for lift

BY KENNETH TEE

Tuesday December 26, 2017
09:51 PM GMT+8

The victim of a violent robbery sought treatment at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre. — Picture courtesy of Google Street ViewThe victim of a violent robbery sought treatment at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre. — Picture courtesy of Google Street ViewPETALING JAYA, Dec 26 — A man was attacked by two known associates after they robbed him of his RM10,000 gold chain in a bloody encounter today.

The alleged incident took place at the Desa Mentari apartment along Jalan PJS 2B/1.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said the 44-year-old, who works in the sanitary department was waiting for the elevator at an apartment block when two known individuals approached him around 4am.

“Both the suspects known as Ravi and Tamil Aresen ambushed him from behind and began assaulting him causing the victim to fall to the ground.

“One of the suspect then grabbed the victim’s hand while hugging him from behind before using a sharp weapon to slash his neck and shoulder,” he said.

Mohd Zani said the suspect was believed to have snatched a gold necklace that was worn by the victim during the scuffle.

He said the victim tried to defend himself but failed as the duo fled the scene after the victim got up.

The victim then called his friend for assistance before he sought treatment at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre for three slash wounds and subsequently alerted the police through an attending nurse around 5am.

Police have launched a manhunt for two of the suspects involved to bring them into custody.

