Man arrested for allegedly raping teen in Mukah

MUKAH, April 16 — Police apprehended a man suspected of raping a teenage girl recently. Mukah District Police chief DSP Jimmy Panyau said the suspect, 21, was arrested here around 2.30pm yesterday.

“The suspect will be remanded tomorrow (Sunday) to facilitate investigations under Section 376 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted.

It is understood that the incident was discovered when the 15-year-old, who was not schooling, was sent for a check-up at Mukah Hospital because of pain in the genital area.

The doctor who examined the victim suspected something was amiss and lodged a police report.

Jimmy said, based on investigation, the teenager claimed to have had sex with the suspect since last year.

He said the most recent incident was last month at a budget hotel here. — Bernama