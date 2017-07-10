Malaysia’s infocommunications sector growth rate at 27.5pc as of 2015

The DoS said the value of gross output generated by Information and communication services in 2015 was RM124.6 billion, increasing by RM42.7 billion or 8.8 per cent annually. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for Malaysia’s information and communication services was 27.5 per cent annually and the number of establishments increased to 8,008 in 2015 compared to 2,379 in 2010, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoS).

The Information and communication services comprises activities of publishing, motion picture, video and television programmes production, sound recording and music publishing, programming and broadcasting telecommunications services computer programming, consultancy & related activities and information services.

In a statement today, the DoS said the value of gross output generated by these services in 2015 was RM124.6 billion, increasing by RM42.7 billion or 8.8 per cent annually.

It said in line with the value of gross output, the value added also recorded an increase of 8.2 per cent annually posted at RM62.6 billion.

“The number of persons engaged in information and communication services was 203,017 persons in 2015 compared to 131,127 persons in 2010, to register an annual CAGR of 9.1 per cent.

“These services recorded a total of 200,558 persons as full-time paid employees with percentage share of 98.8 per cent, while part-time paid employees 1,781 persons (0.9 per cent) and working owners & unpaid family workers 678 persons (0.3 per cent),” the DoS added.

Meanwhile, the total salaries and wages paid in 2015 was RM11.7 billion compared to RM6.4 billion in 2010 with an annual CAGR of 12.8 per cent.

The DoS said in 2015, there were 252 women-owned establishments in information and communication services compared to 184 establishments in 2010, while posting an annual CAGR of 6.5 per cent and accounted for 3.2 per cent of the total.

This report presents statistics on the information and communication services compiled based on the Economic Census undertaken in 2016 for reference year 2015. — Bernama