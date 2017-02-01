Malaysians not on US travel ban, embassy clarifies after NY detention

The Embassy of the United States of America in Kuala Lumpur has given an assurance that Malaysians can continue to enter the US with a valid visa. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 ― The Embassy of the United States of America in Kuala Lumpur clarified today that Malaysia has not been added to its country's travel ban of seven Muslim-majority countries under US President Donald Trump’s executive order.

The embassy gave an assurance that Malaysians can continue to enter the US with a valid visa, after reports from New York emerged on social media that at least one traveller from Malaysia was held at the John F. Kennedy International Airport there.

“The Executive Order stands as it was issued last week. Malaysia is not on the list of countries affected by the Executive Order.

“Malaysians can continue to travel to the United States with a valid visa,” the embassy told Malay Mail Online in a Twitter message.

.@NoBanJFK has assisted 71 people from 20 countries affected by #MuslimBan! Want to help? Share our press release! https://t.co/IzKHnQdjnf pic.twitter.com/72BCrihKRE — NoBanJFK (@nobanjfk) February 1, 2017

According to No Ban JFK, a group of lawyers and volunteers assisting those affected by the ban at the airport, 71 travellers from 20 countries including Malaysia were detained at the New York airport yesterday as the enforcement of the immigration order against Muslims enters the fourth day.

The group said individuals detained had their laptops seized, were denied interpretation, and were also questioned about views on terror group Islamic State.

It is as yet unknown if the traveller is a Malaysian or a passport holder of another country who exited Malaysia and was caught.

The US embassy did not provide any further information on that matter.

The executive order by Trump, signed on Friday, suspends the US refugee resettlement programme for 120 days.

The order also decreed all visa applications from seven Muslim countries ― Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen ― to be put on hold for at least 90 days.

The ban has sparked protests on airports across the US involving thousands of angry Americans.

A US federal judge has since issued a temporary stay against the order.

Malaysia’s Pakatan Harapan Opposition pact is planning a gathering in front of the US Embassy here this Friday to protest against Trump’s immigration ban.