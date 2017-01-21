Malaysians must be healthy to realize TN50, Zahid says

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, December 19, 2014. — Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, Jan 21 ― Malaysians must be active and in good health for the country to achieve the National Transformation 2050 (TN50), according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said in this regard, the society at every level must practise a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercise.

“Even at 60 years old, one must ensure that one is active and healthy as age is only a number. “More so as the life expectancy of Malaysians has risen to 73 years for men and 75 for women; therefore it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Ahmad Zahid who is also Bagan Datuk member of parliament.

He said this while launching the ‘Fit Perak @ Bagan Datuk’ here, in conjunction with the five-day Permukiman Menteri Besar Perak programme which ended today.

About 5,000 participated in the ‘Fit Perak @ Bagan Datuk’ programme which began at 7am with various activities including cycling, race and an exhibition put up by government department and agencies.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on Thursday launched the TN50 with a premier dialogue at Dewan Tunku Canselor, University of Malaya involving target groups and youths throughout the country who gave their input on their aspirations for the next 30 years.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid directed state Youth, Sports and Resource exco Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahaya to hold the programme monthly for residents in the constituency, towards a healthy lifestyle.

Earlier, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said in his speech that Perak was the first state in Malaysia to organise the ‘Fit Perak’ health programme. ― Bernama

