Malaysians fortunate that govt always concerned, pursues development, minister says

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak says the government is always concerned about the people and pursues various development programmes, including efforts to help the needy people. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKOTA BELUD, Aug 5 ― Malaysians are fortunate the government is always concerned and pursues various development programmes, including efforts to help the needy people.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said today such efforts were rarely being conducted in other countries.

“Alhamdulillah, these (government) efforts can be undertaken, thanks to our country’s political stability and prevailing peace that we have.

“We also see our Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak focusing not only on the community in the towns but people in the rural areas should also be given priority in terms of development,” he said.

He told this to reporters after launching the Kota Belud Parliamentary constituency house repairing gotong royong programme in Kampung Sembirai here, which was implemented by the Prime Minister’s Department’s Implementation and Coordination Unit (ICU).

Also present were ICU director-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaki Ansore Mohd Yusof and Economic Planning Unit (EPU) director-general Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid.

On the programme, which is one of the programmes under the ICU Touch Point 2017 project, Salleh who is also Usukan assemblyman, said the collaborative approach was very much welcomed by the needy groups in Kota Belud.

A total of 10 houses in Kota Belud would be restored through the programme, he said.

Meawhile Sabah development officer Datuk Ruji Ubi said 120 houses statewide would be repaired by Sept 29 at a cost of up to RM10,000 per unit.

“This programme is run based on the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS), which among others involved the Sabah Development Office, Village Development and Security Committee, Rela and non governmental organisations.

A family recipient of the aid programme, Hasek Lala, 54, is looking forward to the opportunity to live in a comfortable house.

His wife, Masneh Meran, in her 50s, recalled the moment when an officer from the ICU visited her at home to bring her the good news recently.

“I am so happy that I don’t remember who came to my house and when. But as I recall, the officer came this week,” said the mother of seven, who was grateful of the concern shown by the government for the welfare of her family.

She added her family had lived in the house for about 30 years but could not afford to repair it because her husband did not have a steady income. ― Bernama