Malaysian resolution to fight extremism accepted globally, says GMM chief

File picture shows Global Movement of Moderates CEO Nasharudin Mat Isa speaking at the Al-Azhar Alumni Regional Meet 2015 at Grand Seasons Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, December 17, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Malaysia once again made history at the United Nations when its resolution to combat extremism and radicalisation initiated by the Global Movement of Moderates (GMM) was accepted at the 72th Session of the UN Assembly.

Chief Executive Officer of GMM Foundation (GMMF) Datuk Dr Nasharudin Mat Isa said this was a big recognition for Malaysia as the message of moderation gained global support.

“It is not easy to convince the international community but with Malaysia’s track record as a nation which practises moderation, tolerance and mutual respect, we managed to convince UN members,” he said in a statement.

He said the resolution was supported by 135 UN member nations except America and Israel which opposed while no nations abstained.

The resolution was tabled by Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Datuk Seri Mohd Shahrul Ikram Yaakob last September. — Bernama