Malaysian medical physicist wins Marie Curie award

Breast cancer researcher Prof Dr Ng Kwan Hoong from Universiti Malaya’s Medicine Faculty received the award for his efforts in improving early detection by using artificial intelligence in computer-aided diagnosis. — Picture by Rudyanto Wijaya/shutterstock.comKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — A breast cancer researcher has become the first Malaysian to win the Marie-Sklodowska Curie Award.

The Star reported that Prof Dr Ng Kwan Hoong from Universiti Malaya’s Medicine Faculty received the award for his efforts in improving early detection by using artificial intelligence in computer-aided diagnosis.

The award, named after famed Nobel Prize laureate and French-Polish scientist Marie Curie, is given out by the International Organisation for Medical Physics (IOMP) based in the United Kingdom.

It honours scientists who contribute to the education and training of medical physicists and students and the advancing of the profession.

Dr Ng expressed his deep surprise at winning the award.

“I never expected to be selected because the previous recipients were all very established scientists,” he told The Star.

Dr Ng is also the first scientist from a developing country to win the award. He had also been shortlisted on IOMP’s top 50 medical physicists in 2013.

Aside from this Dr Ng is also one of the first physicians to be admitted into the Academy of Medicine Malaysia, and was instrumental in setting up the Asean College of Medical Physics.