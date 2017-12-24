Malaysian engineer still detained in Dubai since April

Malaysian engineer Richard Lau was detained in Dubai last April on suspicion of stealing wages and commissions. — IStock.com pic via AFPKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — A Malaysian civil engineer Richard Lau who was detained in Dubai last April on suspicion of stealing wages and commissions is still under arrest for further investigation, said a spokesman for the Consulate General of Malaysia in Dubai.

“The consulate always communicates with the family, besides the lawyer to get updates on the case,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

A newspaper today reported that Lau, 41, had been posted to Ras Al Khaimah, the northernmost emirate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), by a Miri-based Malaysian marine transport company as a project coordinator at its subsidiary there five years ago.

The report said he was arrested on April 28 following a complaint lodged by an Emirati, who is a partner of the subsidiary, accusing him of stealing wages and commissions.

The complaint pointed to a large amount of money paid to Lau, which reportedly was actually his salary for carrying out his work as instructed by the parent company.​​​​​​ — Bernama