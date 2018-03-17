Malaysian Bar could opt out of Legal Profession Act reform talks

President George Varughese said Malaysian Bar could halt all engagement with the government on legal reforms following members’ protest against the proposed changes to the Legal Profession Act 1976. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Malaysian Bar could halt all engagement with the government on legal reforms following members’ protest against the proposed changes to the Legal Profession Act 1976.

Its president, George Varughese, said the professional body may convene an extraordinary general meeting to put the matter to a vote.

“Although there was no motion to discuss it, many members had raised concerns about the process that is taking place,” he told reporters here.

Lawyers raised the issue at the Malaysian Bar’s 72nd annual general assembly here today.

MORE TO COME