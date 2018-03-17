Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Malaysian Bar could opt out of Legal Profession Act reform talks

Syed Jaymal Zahiid

Saturday March 17, 2018
06:02 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

It’s tit for tat as Russia expels 23 British diplomatsIt’s tit for tat as Russia expels 23 British diplomats

Govt welcomes proposal to raise travel restriction tax arrears limitGovt welcomes proposal to raise travel restriction tax arrears limit

The Edit: China sets to navigate ‘Polar Silk Road’ ambitionThe Edit: China sets to navigate ‘Polar Silk Road’ ambition

The Edit: Kilafairy sets sight on making local music industry betterThe Edit: Kilafairy sets sight on making local music industry better

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

President George Varughese said Malaysian Bar could halt all engagement with the government on legal reforms following members’ protest against the proposed changes to the Legal Profession Act 1976. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayPresident George Varughese said Malaysian Bar could halt all engagement with the government on legal reforms following members’ protest against the proposed changes to the Legal Profession Act 1976. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Malaysian Bar could halt all engagement with the government on legal reforms following members’ protest against the proposed changes to the Legal Profession Act 1976.

Its president, George Varughese, said the professional body may convene an extraordinary general meeting to put the matter to a vote.

“Although there was no motion to discuss it, many members had raised concerns about the process that is taking place,” he told reporters here.

Lawyers raised the issue at the Malaysian Bar’s 72nd annual general assembly here today.

MORE TO COME

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram