Malaysian artist selected to make sculptures for Battersea power station

Anuar was selected from a shortlist of artists from various countries including the UK, Denmark, Japan and Switzerland. — Picture via FacebookKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — A Malaysian sculptor has been selected as the co-winner of the first-ever commission for outdoor sculptures at the Battersea power station project in the UK.

According to UK daily Guardian, the works of Haffendi Anuar and a UK-born sculptor based in New York, Jesse Wine, will be on display for three months from this September.

The duo were selected from a shortlist of artists from various countries including the UK, Denmark, Japan and Switzerland by a panel which also included the project site's cultural adviser Jude Kelly, the report said.

Anuar's work will reportedly involve a "site-specific series of columns" inspired by columns in Asia that are used to keep buildings such as fishermen's homes above water, the report said.

More commissions for artwork for the project are expected.

The Battersea power station had not generated electricity since the 1980s and was left abandoned until it was purchased in 2012 by the Malaysian consortium of SP Setia, Sime Darby and Employees Provident Fund for redevelopment.

The multi-billion ringgit redevelopment in London will see new shops, offices and 20,000 new homes being built on the 42-acre site, with a six-acre public park and town square also expected.

Sime Darby Property has confirmed that global tech giant Apple has signed on as an anchor tenant. Apple had last year announced plans to open its London headquarters at the site in 2021.