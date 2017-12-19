Malaysia will help safeguard Islam’s interests in the Middle East, Hishammuddin says

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein says the presence of Malaysian soldiers in the West Bank will ensure the image of Islam is not tainted by unscrupulous parties. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaLUMUT, Dec 19 ― Malaysia is not sending soldiers to the West Bank for war but to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East region, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said today.

He said the presence of Malaysian soldiers will also ensure the image of Islam is not tainted by unscrupulous parties.

“During the recent OIC meeting, we have collected the latest information… what is important, do not sensationalise [the matter] that can turn the situation uncontrollable,” he told reporters after opening the transformed Kompleks Mutiara Armada here.

“That is what the enemies of Islam want… they want us to fight among ourselves,” he said.

He added that Malaysia is respected by the international community as an Islamic country.

“Our wasatiyyah concept… our stand will not change if it touches the religion,” he said.

Earlier, Hishammuddin said he just returned from the Middle East where he obtained the views of leaders there.

“The developments there are being monitored closely,” he said.

“Not only Palestine, Yemen and Lebanon, we also look into Qatar. We are lucky as we have good friends who inform us the latest development,” he added.