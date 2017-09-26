Malaysia still hopeful for Asean solution to Rohingya crisis, local rep says

The Malaysian Chairman for AICHR Edmund Bon speaks during the ‘Persecution of Muslims in Burma’ discussion at IAIS Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur September 26, 2017. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Malaysia has not “given up” on Asean to help resolve Myanmar’s Rohingya crisis, Malaysian chairman for the Asean Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) Edmund Bon said today.

Speaking at a discussion following the release of a report on the persecution of Muslims in Myanmar, Bon said that there is “still hope” of using Asean channels to resolve the violence.

Malaysia yesterday issued a statement disputing the Asean chairman’s remarks on the situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine region, after the statement omitted mention of Rohingyas as an affected community.

Malaysia previously used “genocide” to describe the violence against the predominantly-Muslim Rohingyas via military operations in Rakhine.

“Malaysia has not given up on Asean, there is still hope,” Bon said.

