Malaysia steadfast in commitment to Commonwealth, says Foreign Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Malaysia is committed to strengthening its role in the 53-member Commonwealth, particularly in advancing the value of moderation as espoused by the Global Movement of Moderates.

In its 2018 Commonwealth Day message, the Foreign Ministry noted that Malaysia’s moderation approach had been embraced with the adoption of the Resolution on Moderation at the United Nations General Assembly in December 2017.

It included the observance of the International Year of Moderation in 2019.

“This approach advocates peaceful means such as mediation, constructive dialogue and engagement based on mutual respect and understanding,” the ministry said.

As the next host of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 2020, it said Malaysia was steadfast in its commitment to the important work of the Commonwealth.

“Together with other member nations, Malaysia looks forward to furthering its agenda in advancing issues of common interest,” the ministry said. Malaysia has been a Commonwealth member since 1957.

The Commonwealth Day, which falls on March 12, is observed to honour the achievements of the Commonwealth which was established in 1949.

The ministry said this year’s theme, ‘Towards a Common Future’ reaffirmed the Commonwealth’s common values and principles.

“It is also a day that 53 countries with a shared history come together to cherish the ties that bind them together. Collectively, they will continue to provide opportunities for a better future for its citizens in political, social and economic dimensions,” the statement said.

CHOGM 2018 is scheduled for April 16-20 in London. — Bernama