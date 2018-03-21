Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Malaysia on track to complete autonomous vehicle R&D by 2025, says deputy minister

Wednesday March 21, 2018
11:20 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

19 confirmed dead as bus plunges off Philippine cliff19 confirmed dead as bus plunges off Philippine cliff

The Edit: Jeremy Renner dominates in an ultimate game of ‘Tag’The Edit: Jeremy Renner dominates in an ultimate game of ‘Tag’

The Edit: Traveler’s Choice Awards names Paris as top destinationThe Edit: Traveler’s Choice Awards names Paris as top destination

Public smiles, private problems as Prince Salman visits TrumpPublic smiles, private problems as Prince Salman visits Trump

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Chua Tee Yong said in this regard, the automotive sector would remain competitive, with automated vehicles being in demand in the future. — Bernama picDatuk Chua Tee Yong said in this regard, the automotive sector would remain competitive, with automated vehicles being in demand in the future. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Malaysia is on track towards completing autonomous vehicle research and development (R&D) by 2025, said International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister, Datuk Chua Tee Yong.

He said in this regard, the automotive sector would remain competitive, with automated vehicles being in demand in the future.

“Malaysia is not far behind and several notable companies and universities have initiated several development projects relating to autonomous vehicles and its related technologies,” Chua told reporters after officiating the “Towards Autonomous Technologies” conference here, today.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram