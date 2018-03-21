Malaysia on track to complete autonomous vehicle R&D by 2025, says deputy minister

Datuk Chua Tee Yong said in this regard, the automotive sector would remain competitive, with automated vehicles being in demand in the future. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Malaysia is on track towards completing autonomous vehicle research and development (R&D) by 2025, said International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister, Datuk Chua Tee Yong.

He said in this regard, the automotive sector would remain competitive, with automated vehicles being in demand in the future.

“Malaysia is not far behind and several notable companies and universities have initiated several development projects relating to autonomous vehicles and its related technologies,” Chua told reporters after officiating the “Towards Autonomous Technologies” conference here, today.