Malaysia moves up to 29th spot in Global Peace Index

Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said the rise in ranking would give the country a good image. — Picture by Saw Siow FengJERANTUT, Aug 27 — Malaysia has moved up to 29th spot among 163 countries in the 2017 Global Peace Index (GPI), from the 30th spot last year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said the move was capable of giving the country a good image.

“”The country’s achievement is proven in a study published by the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) meant to measure peace at a global level.

“This shows that the country’s economy is still good with drop in criminal cases, or violence, that can undermine peace and harmony among the people,” he told a media conference after launching the state-level Merdeka Month and Unity Week here today.

Also present were Jerantut Member of Parliament Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris and National Unity and Integration director-general Baharin Idris.

Joseph said the country’s stability was also contributed by the attitude of the multi-racial society in the country because of their love for peace and efforts to avoid any incidents that could disrupt their harmonious living.

“This proves that our society likes to live in a harmonious environment, respect for one another and to together develop the country’s economy,” he said.

In conjunction with the Merdeka Month, he hoped the people would fly the Jalur Gemilang in a show of love for the country.

“This is the time for us to show our love and loyalty to our sovereign and independent country,” he said. — Bernama