Malaysia, Indonesia agree to undergo joint military exercises to combat terrorism

Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed participated in the Malindo HLC, a platform to discuss issues of mutual interests, especially on security aspects along the Malaysia-Indonesia borders. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Malaysia and Indonesia agreed to undergo joint military exercises in a bid to combat threats of terrorism in both countries.

Indonesian Military (TNI) commander-in-chief General Gatot Nurmantyo said he and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) chief Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor had achieved the agreement during the 13th Malaysia-Indonesia High Level Committee (Malindo HLC) conference here.

Gatot said this was because Malaysia and Indonesia were facing mutual enemies and real threats.

“As such, both countries have agreed to undergo joint exercises and acknowledge the importance of combating all those (terrorism) threats.

“There is a need for the armed forces of both countries to work together to preserve the peaceful and conducive environment to enable smooth economic growth,” he told a press conference after the conference here today.

Gatot said other matters agreed to at the conference include the exchange of military coaches to enable knowledge-sharing between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Raja Mohamed Affandi thanked his Indonesian counterpart for the fruitful conference.

“In the Malindo HLC, we have collaborated in so many aspects, including operations, exercises, socio-economic, education and policing,” he said.

The Malindo HLC, co-chaired by Gatot and Raja Mohamed Affandi, is a platform to discuss issues of mutual interests, especially on security aspects along the Malaysia-Indonesia borders. — Bernama