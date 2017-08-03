Malaysia improves score in own Shariah Index

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi post for a photo with representatives from various NGOs in Putrajaya Aug 3, 2017.

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 3 — Malaysia's score in the Shariah Index that it launched two years ago has improved marginally this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced today.

The score for the 2017 Shariah Index was 76.06 per cent in several main policy areas, an improvement of 0.64 percentage points compared to the 2015 score of 75.42 per cent.

Malaysia was ranked as “very good” in the index, scoring above 80 per cent in several areas such as education and legislature.

Najib announced the index score during a gathering of Islamic scholars and NGOs here, during which he also announced a RM2 million fund from Putrajaya for the NGOs.

