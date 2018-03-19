Malaysia has low youth unemployment rate, says minister

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the rate of unemployment of the 15-24-year-olds in Malaysia was 12.4 per cent. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The youth unemployment rate in Malaysia is lower than that of New Zealand and Australia, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the rate of unemployment of the 15-24-year-olds in Malaysia was 12.4 per cent compared to 14 per cent in New Zealand, 12.5 per cent in Australia, 13.5 per cent in the Philippines and 19 per cent in Indonesia.

“The rate of marketability of graduates in this country is 79.1 per cent,” he said when replying to a supplementary question from Fong Kui Lun (DAP-Bukit Bintang).

Fong had also asked whether the courses at institutions of higher learning in the country would be revised to suit the market demand as he felt that current marketability was still unsatisfactory.

Idris said the success in marketability was achieved through the collaboration of the ministry with the industries in ensuring there was no separation between the academia and industries, thus generating graduates who met the expectations of the industries.

“I meet industry representatives and ask them their requirements. We have a flexible curriculum. I believe that with such close cooperation, we can enhance marketability,” he said. — Bernama