Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Malaysia bans travel to North Korea

Thursday September 28, 2017
11:34 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Four ways to help you boost your heart healthThe Edit: Four ways to help you boost your heart health

Where in the world are ranks of the wealthy growing the mostWhere in the world are ranks of the wealthy growing the most

The Edit: The new film about sheep that should put you to sleepThe Edit: The new film about sheep that should put you to sleep

The Edit: Natalie Portman uncovers a mysterious land in ‘Annihilation’The Edit: Natalie Portman uncovers a mysterious land in ‘Annihilation’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Malaysia was among the few countries that were friendly with North Korea until February this year when the communist country’s government accused Putrajaya of colluding with its enemies in investigating the death of Kim Jong-nam. — Reuters picMalaysia was among the few countries that were friendly with North Korea until February this year when the communist country’s government accused Putrajaya of colluding with its enemies in investigating the death of Kim Jong-nam. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Malaysians are banned from travelling to North Korea with immediate effect until further notice, Wisma Putra said in a statement today.

“This decision is taken in view of the escalation of tensions in the Korean Peninsula and related developments arising from missile tests,” the Foreign Ministry statement read.

It added that the travel ban will be reviewed after the situation returns to normal.

Malaysians with questions on travel to North Korea may contact the ministry at tel: 03-8000-800 (during office hours) or 03-8887-4570 (after office hours).

The national football team is scheduled to face North Korea in an Asian Cup tie in Pyongyang next month, and it is uncertain if they will still be allowed to continue with their travels.

Malaysia was among the few countries that were friendly with North Korea until February this year when the communist country’s government accused Putrajaya of colluding with its enemies in investigating the death of Kim Jong-nam, its citizen and estranged half-brother to its leader, Kim Jong-un.

Malaysia denied the allegation but diplomatic ties were strained.

Malaysia has also condemned the Jong-un regime for its repeated missile testings, the latest carried out earlier this month.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline