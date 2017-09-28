Malaysia bans travel to North Korea

Malaysia was among the few countries that were friendly with North Korea until February this year when the communist country’s government accused Putrajaya of colluding with its enemies in investigating the death of Kim Jong-nam. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Malaysians are banned from travelling to North Korea with immediate effect until further notice, Wisma Putra said in a statement today.

“This decision is taken in view of the escalation of tensions in the Korean Peninsula and related developments arising from missile tests,” the Foreign Ministry statement read.

It added that the travel ban will be reviewed after the situation returns to normal.

Malaysians with questions on travel to North Korea may contact the ministry at tel: 03-8000-800 (during office hours) or 03-8887-4570 (after office hours).

The national football team is scheduled to face North Korea in an Asian Cup tie in Pyongyang next month, and it is uncertain if they will still be allowed to continue with their travels.

Malaysia was among the few countries that were friendly with North Korea until February this year when the communist country’s government accused Putrajaya of colluding with its enemies in investigating the death of Kim Jong-nam, its citizen and estranged half-brother to its leader, Kim Jong-un.

Malaysia denied the allegation but diplomatic ties were strained.

Malaysia has also condemned the Jong-un regime for its repeated missile testings, the latest carried out earlier this month.