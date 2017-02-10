Malacca government disposes of five tonnes of floor mats stuffed with Quranic verses

Malacca’s Islamic Religious Council (MAIM) has disposed of five tonnes of floor mats stuffed with papers with Quranic verses on them. — Reuters file picMALACCA, Feb 10 — The Malacca government, through its Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) and Islamic Religious Council (MAIM), has disposed of five tonnes of floor mats stuffed with papers with Quranic verses on them.

JAIM Enforcement Division principal assistant director Rahimin Bani said the operation to dispose of the sacred text and scriptures by burying them at a special disposal site in Sungai Udang here, was carried at 9am yesterday.

He said the operation, which was completed in two hours, involved 30 personnel, including representatives from the Malacca Historic City Council, SWM Environment Sdn Bhd, Home Ministry, Malacca Mufti Department and JAIM research Department.

“The floor mats were seized from a warehouse belonging to a trader in Krubong and were taken to the disposal site using two lorries,” he told Bernama here today.

On Dec 1 last year, Bernama reported that JAIM had seized over 500 pieces of floor mats in a raid on a supplier warehouse in Krubong after complaints on the existence of floor mats stuffed with papers with Quranic verses on them went viral on social media.

With the disposal of five tonnes of such floor mats, Rahimin said the case was considered solved. — Bernama