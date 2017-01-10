Malacca CM says assisted MACC probe, not subject of investigation

MACC officers went to Datuk Seri Idris Haron’s office yesterday to record statements over an investigation into officers linked to the Office of the Chief Minister of Malacca. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa MALACCA, Jan 10 ― Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said today he assisted the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in its investigation of several state government officers and was not himself the subject of any probe.

He was commenting on a newspaper report today that MACC officers went to his office yesterday to record statements over an investigation into officers linked to the Office of the Chief Minister of Malacca.

“The MACC officers came over with regard to investigations into several cases that happened about one and a half months ago and, as the Chief Minister with knowledge and role in many matters, I provided the assistance and information the MACC needed to complete the probe.

“It was not to investigate me. If that was the case, their approach would have been different,” he said to reporters after delivering his new year address and launching the Hang Tuah Melaka Commercial Centre project in Ayer Keroh here.

The newspaper reported that the MACC officers arrived at the Office of the Malacca Chief Minister at the Seri Negeri Complex in Ayer Keroh here at 2pm and left at about 6pm, taking with them several boxes believed to contain material to assist in their investigation.

Idris said he was open to cooperating with MACC investigations because Malacca regarded integrity as the primary factor in administration.

He said it was the policy of the state government to be open and extend cooperation in investigations by any entity, particularly MACC.

“It is our integrity. We attend MACC courses, assist MACC and so on. Any officer who engages in corrupt practices has no place in Malacca and will feel the heat,” he said. ― Bernama