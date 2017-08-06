Make Rukun Negara the rule of law, says Rais Yatim

Tan Sri Rais Yatim said nowadays some people do not have high regards for the Malay rulers as the second principle of the Rukun Negara, ‘Loyalty to the King and Country’ was not listed in the constitution. — AFP picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 6 — The Rukun Negara must be constituted as the rule of law because the five principles are the pillars of the national philosophy to promote national unity, said Socio-Cultural Adviser to the Government, Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

He said nowadays some people do not have high regards for the Malay rulers as the second principle of the Rukun Negara, ‘Loyalty to the King and Country’ was not listed in the constitution.

“The Rukun Negara is only recited once a year (during National Day) and is not included in the current education syllabus.

He said this to reporters after he sat as panelist in the ‘Royal Institution as the Pillar of the Nation’ session on the final day of the ‘Strengthening National Pillar: Towards A More Tangible Will’ convention here today.

He said Article 40 of the Federal Constitution which was amended in 1993 and 1994 during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership which compelled the Malay rulers to follow the advice of the government should be reviewed.

Originally, Article 40 provides that the King may act at his own discretion upon cabinet advice but with the amendment the King must accept and act in accordance to the advice.

“The advice is one way only — from the government to the King but not from the King to the government,” he said.

Rais added that with the amendment to Article 40 of the Federal Constitution, there was only a one-way dialogue while in Islam, Muslims are encouraged to sit and discuss.

“We have to review this because Article 3 of the Federal Constitution states that Islam is the official religion,” he said. — Bernama