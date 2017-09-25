Make cancer drugs cheaper too, DAP MP tells Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — After the government issued a compulsory license to bring in generics of a Hepatitis C treatment, a DAP lawmaker called today for the provisions to be applied to cancer medicines.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said an estimated 100,000 Malaysians lived with cancer at any one time and it was the third biggest killer in the country.

“TRIPS provisions such as ‘government use’ or ‘compulsory licenses’ are rights accorded to nation-states that could be invoked when life-saving medicine prices are exorbitant and is detrimental to the welfare of people and patients,” Santiago said in a statement, referring to the World Trade Organisation’s Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement.

“Also, it means that pro-active governments can help to regulate prices of medicine in the interests of the people. Here people are prioritised over big pharma profits,” Santiago said in a statement.

The Opposition lawmaker cited a 2015 survey by the Sydney-based George Institute for Global Health which showed nearly half of Malaysian cancer patients were financially broke after one year of diagnosis, 39 per cent could not afford medication and 19 per cent discontinued treatment altogether.

“These were the same concerns faced by Hepatitis C patients until now,” he said.

National newswire Bernama quoted Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam as saying Thursday that the cost of Hepatitis C treatment could go down to RM500 from RM50,000, after the Cabinet approved a compulsory license, or government-use license, to obtain cheaper generics of Sofosbuvir.

The government made the decision despite Sofosbuvir manufacturer, Gilead Sciences, offering a voluntary license for the drug.

A government-use or compulsory licence means cheaper generic medication can be produced without the drug patent holder’s consent; whereas voluntary licensing, while allowing for significant price reductions, can set price ranges for the pharmaceutical product, depending on terms of the licence contract.

There are around 400,000 Hepatitis C patients in the country. A full treatment with the original drug for 12 weeks costs around RM300,000.

Malaysia previously invoked compulsory licensing in 2003 for antiretroviral drugs for HIV.