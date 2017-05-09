Last updated Tuesday, May 09, 2017 8:15 am GMT+8

Mais launches module to rehabilitate Muslims gone astray

Tuesday May 9, 2017
08:15 AM GMT+8

A man prays at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, in Shah Alam. — Reuters picA man prays at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, in Shah Alam. — Reuters picKLANG, May 9 ― The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) today launched the Istitabah module ― the first of its kind in Malaysia to rehabilitate and guide Muslims who have gone astray from the religion.

Its chairman Datuk Setia Mohamad Adzib Mohd Isa said that rehabilitation would be done in stages from clinical screening to Islamic spirituality, and measuring the level of their apostasy.

“The module developed by Mais can be used to restore the faith of those who have gone astray and discredit Islam under the sections enshrined in the Selangor Syariah Criminal Enactment 1995 which includes wrongful worship, degrading the Quran and Hadith, as well as renouncing the Islamic faith.

“This module also provides post-rehabilitation support services to ensure that the participants remain in the faith,” he told reporters after launching the module here, yesterday.

Mais Social Development director Ahmad Shahir Makhtar was also present. ― Bernama

