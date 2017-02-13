Maintain current Sabah state govt, urges Musa

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said the people should not allow themselves to be easily influenced by opposition instigation including by former Barisan Nasional leaders. — Bernama pic KOTA BELUD, Feb 13 — Maintaining the mandate of the current state government is important to ensure continuity of developments that had been planned and are being implemented.

Therefore, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman, the people should not allow themselves to be easily influenced by opposition instigation including by former Barisan Nasional leaders.

“Don’t listen to all those stories about change for Sabah. What we want is continuity of development which is being done by the present leaders. “People are the witnesses and they know the actual situation (development under the government),” he said at a gathering with community leaders during his one-day working visit to the district today.

Also present at the function were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Yahya Hussin and Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

The chief minister said it was the Sabah government’s priority to see to it that all development plans in the state were carried out smoothly.

Meanwhile, he was given a briefing on Kota Belud’s development by district officer Gari Itam before visiting Dataran Kota Belud and an exhibition on Security and Integrated Flood Operation Network.

He also visited the People’s Housing Project in Kampung Pirasan and Jelapang Padi Kota Belud site. — Bernama