Mahdzir to Mukhriz: Do not drag BN into Cambridge Analytica issue

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir should not drag BN into the controversy linking the latter with data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica. — Bernama pic KULIM, March 4 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir should not drag Barisan Nasional (BN) into the controversy linking the latter with data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica.

Mahdzir, who is also Kedah Umno liaison committee deputy chairman and Education Minister, said as a member of the state Umno and BN liaison committee since 2008 until 2013, issues pertaining to the company was never once raised during any party meetings.

“As far as I can remember, there has never been a meeting on engaging the company’s services, if any, he (Mukhriz) might have used it for personal purposes (when he was the Kedah Mentri Besar).

“That’s why, if there is any arising matter, it is between him and Cambridge Analytica,” he told reporters after officiating an Education Ministry’s meet-the-people session here today.

Yesterday, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah denied engaging Cambridge Analytica or its parent company SCL Group for the party’s campaign in the 13th General Election (GE13).

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement on Tuesday said that Cambridge Analytica had never been paid by BN or the government.

Meanwhile, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum opined that Mukhriz’s ‘express’ involvement in politics might have led him to use Cambridge Analytica’s services to help in his GE13 campaign.

He said it was not surprising that Mukhriz would do whatever it took including by using his wealth for his personal interests and to win the GE13.

“Since he has the wealth, he is the son of former prime minister and he was rich even before entering politics, so he used this agency (Cambridge Analytica) to help him in the GE13 campaign,” he said after officiating the ‘Jom Jimat Belanja Dapur’ programme in Jitra today. — Bernama