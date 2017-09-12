MACC wrapping up probe on FGV’s ex-chairman Isa Samad

MACC says there are several matters that need to be tied up before they can wrap up their investigations on former FGV chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad (rght). — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is almost done with investigating former Felda Global Ventures Berhad (FGV) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad over the purchases of two high-end hotels by a subsidiary.

“There are several matters that need to be tied up before we can wrap up our investigations.

“We expect to do this by the end of this month,” MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad was quoted by The Star on its website as telling reporters here today.

Dzulkifli said the investigation papers will then be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers, but indicated that the MACC has yet to finalise its recommendations on Isa.

He was also reported declining comment on FGV group president and CEO Datuk Zakaria Arshad who had been called in previously for questioning on another matter.

Zakaria was suspended three months in June pending FGV’s internal investigations into questionable business dealings between its subsidiary Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd and long-term business partner Afghan-based Safitex Trading LLC. He is expected to return to office this week.

Isa was arrested by MACC officers on August 15 over the purchases of two hotels in London and Kuching between 2013 and 2015 by FGV’s non-farming subsidiary Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

The London hotel was bought for RM330 million while the Kuching hotel cost RM160 million. Both hotels were said to have been bought above their market value.