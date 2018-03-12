MACC working with independent consultants on probe over Penang tunnel project

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is working with an independent consultant in evaluating the cost of the feasibility study on the undersea tunnel project in Penang. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PUTRAJAYA, March 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is working with an independent consultant in evaluating the cost of the feasibility study on the undersea tunnel project in Penang.

MACC Deputy Chief commissioner (Operation) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the commission also sought the views of the Public Works Department (PWD) on the technical aspect of the investigation.

“Investigation of the case is still in progress and we are working with several independent consultants, as well as consultants from government agencies.

“We also discuss with consultants from the state government to gather the relevant data and information,” he told a media conference after the Corruption-Free Pledge by staff of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry in conjunction with the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Also present was Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

However, he declined to name the consultants involved.

In another development, Azam said the commission was working with Bukit Aman (police headquarters) in its investigation on the AUD$320,000 (RM972,000) which was deposited into an Australian bank account belonging to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd.

“We need more time to investigate the case because besides getting information from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), we also have to get information and proof from other quarters, including the Australian authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azam described as “still serious” cases involving loss of government fund due to poor governance and abuse, saying that it required special attention.

He cited a case involving a ministry which lost more than 40 per cent of its fund due to leakage and integrity issues.

“It is serious. In fact, it is almost every day that we receive complaints related to loss of government funds due to leakage in procurement which demands serious attention from the relevant quarters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the signing of IBR was apt to ensure integrity-related issues did not happen at the ministry.

He hoped that the cooperation that had been forged with MACC would enhance integrity of the ministry staff. — Bernama