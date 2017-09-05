MACC wants govt to review salary of enforcement personnel

Newly appointed IGP Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun is pictured during the hand-over of duties ceremony in Kuala Lumpur September 4, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaPUTRAJAYA, Sept 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) urged the government to review the salary and welfare of personnel, including officers, in enforcement agencies in the country, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

In a statement issued here today, the MAAC said such a move should be looked into seriously to avoid corruption and power abuse among personnel and officers in enforcement agencies.

The statement was issued in conjunction with the appointment of Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun as the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Mohamad Fuzi, 58, was appointed the IGP , replacing Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar who went on compulsory retirement yesterday upon reaching the age of 60.

MACC expressed confidence on Mohamad Fuzi’s capability of bringing changes and modernisation towards making PDRM a more excellent and outstanding enforcement agency in the country, as well as ensure PDRM is free of corruption and power abuse.

“MACC also believes that he will shoulder the responsibility entrusted upon him freely, courageously and with integrity,” it said.

The commission was also confident that Mohamad Fuzi could enhance the cooperation that had existed between MACC and PDRM in the fight against crime in the country. — Bernama