Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

MACC team raids Penang exco’s office, seizes documents

By Opalyn Mok

Friday August 11, 2017
01:19 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Here’s how you can use your vacation to up your fitness gameThe Edit: Here’s how you can use your vacation to up your fitness game

The Edit: Nick Jonas set to join Tom Holland in ‘Chaos Walking’The Edit: Nick Jonas set to join Tom Holland in ‘Chaos Walking’

The Edit: Mazda CX-5 vs Toyota HarrierThe Edit: Mazda CX-5 vs Toyota Harrier

Former PM Abhisit fears discord in Thailand after next electionFormer PM Abhisit fears discord in Thailand after next election

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MACC officers leaving the administrative offices with documents after questioning state exco Phee Boon Poh. — Picture by Opalyn MokMACC officers leaving the administrative offices with documents after questioning state exco Phee Boon Poh. — Picture by Opalyn MokGEORGE TOWN, Aug 11 — A four-man team of officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) visited Penang executive councillor Phee Boon Poh’s office here today and confiscated several documents.

The officers arrived at about 11.30am today and questioned Phee for over an hour, before leaving with some documents at about 12.50pm.

“We are only here to question him over a case, just wait for an official statement from us,” one of the officers told reporters outside the state administration’s offices in Komtar here as the team left.

The MACC is believed to be investigating an issue regarding a sawdust factory in Bukit Mertajam suspected of flouting environmental regulations.

The commission had conducted a joint raid on the factory yesterday, together with officers from the Department of Environment and Immigration Department.

The MACC also raided the Seberang Perai Municipal Council yesterday.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline