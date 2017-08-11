MACC team raids Penang exco’s office, seizes documents

MACC officers leaving the administrative offices with documents after questioning state exco Phee Boon Poh. — Picture by Opalyn MokGEORGE TOWN, Aug 11 — A four-man team of officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) visited Penang executive councillor Phee Boon Poh’s office here today and confiscated several documents.

The officers arrived at about 11.30am today and questioned Phee for over an hour, before leaving with some documents at about 12.50pm.

“We are only here to question him over a case, just wait for an official statement from us,” one of the officers told reporters outside the state administration’s offices in Komtar here as the team left.

The MACC is believed to be investigating an issue regarding a sawdust factory in Bukit Mertajam suspected of flouting environmental regulations.

The commission had conducted a joint raid on the factory yesterday, together with officers from the Department of Environment and Immigration Department.

The MACC also raided the Seberang Perai Municipal Council yesterday.