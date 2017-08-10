MACC remands six on suspicion of taking bribes

Johor MACC detained two women who allegedly asked for bribes amounting to RM50,000 in return for managing the personal loan for a male teacher., August 10, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Aug 10 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained six individuals including a financial institution personnel who were believed to have demanded and received bribes totalling RM50,000 in exchange for handling a personal loan for a teacher.

According to sources, four of them — three men and a woman — were nabbed two days ago at Rompin, Pahang and Permas Jaya here on suspicion of demanding the bribe and were remanded for seven days until Aug 15.

Yesterday, two women were picked up at a house in Permas Jaya here, with one of them working as a sales advisor at a financial institution in Skudai here.

The duo was remanded for five days, beginning today.

Initial investigations, with the co-operation of the integrity unit of the financial institution, revealed that the suspects aged between 29 and 33 were involved in demanding bribes in exchange for managing the personal loan of RM190,000.

When contacted, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the detention and believed a group was involved in the case. — Bernama