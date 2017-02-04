MACC records statement from nine individuals over Annuar Musa case

file photo of Tan Sri Annuar Musa greeting a supporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, February 2, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded statements from nine individuals over the allegations of misappropriation of funds and abuse of power involving Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Annuar is currently suspended as the chairman of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) and chairman of Pelaburan Mara Bhd (PMB).

The unanimous decision to suspend Annuar from the posts was made at a MARA Council meeting last Tuesday to pave way for an internal audit into PMB and UniKL sponsorships for the Kelantan football team, the Red Warriors.

On the same day, the MACC confirmed that it had opened an investigation paper on the alleged misappropriation of funds and abuse of power involving Annuar.

An MACC source said its investigation team was in the midst of gathering more information about the case.

“The MACC is also in the process of studying and scrutinising all documents and invoices seized in relation to the case,” the source said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the matter, but refused further comment. ― Bernama