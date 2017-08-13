MACC raids Penang exco’s service centre

MACC raided today Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh’s service centre in Butterworth amid an investigation on an illegal carbon filter factory. — Picture via Facebook/Phee Boon PohKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided today Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh’s service centre in Butterworth amid an investigation on an illegal carbon filter factory.

News reports said MACC escorted the Sungai Puyu assemblyman to the service centre at about 12.15pm in handcuffs and confiscated several documents, after which he was escorted out.

The DAP lawmaker was detained Friday after the MACC and several agencies raided a 15-year-old illegal carbon filter factory in Kampung Sungai Lembu in Bukit Mertajam, following complaints from residents about pollution.

The Penang magistrate granted remand for five days. A factory manager and his son, who is a company director, have also been remanded.

The MACC is reportedly investigating Phee, who is the state environment committee chairman, for allegedly issuing two letters to the Seberang Prai Municipal Council ordering it to delay enforcement action against the factory.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, who is also DAP secretary-general, reportedly said it was his administration’s policy not to take action against illegal buildings pending an amicable solution.