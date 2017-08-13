MACC raids Penang exco’s houses, service centre

MACC today raided Penang exco Phee Boon Poh houses and service centre in an investigation into an illegal factory in Penang. — Picture by K.E. OoiBUTTERWORTH, Aug 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today raided two houses and an office belonging to Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh, who was detained for investigations on a factory allegedly operating illegally in Kampung Sungai Lembu, Bukit Mertajam near here for the past 10 years.

According to a source the raid started at the exco’s house in Taman Dahlia before moving on to his other house in Sungai Puyu which was raided last Friday, and finally his service centre at Jalan Ong Yi How, Raja Uda here.

“We also took him along in the raid which began at 11am and ended about six hours later,” said the source here today.

According to him, the raids were conducted to look for more documents and evidence to assist investigations on the case.

He said so far three Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) officers had been called to give their statements.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki when contacted, confirmed the matter and did not rule out the possibility that Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and Penanti assemblyman Dr Norlela Ariffin would be called to have to their statements recorded.

“Give MACC the space to conduct a thorough investigation on the case. Yes... if there is a need we will call the chief minister and assemblyman who complained about the case,” he said.

Yesterday, the MACC obtained a remand order against Phee and two others to assist investigations into the case.

Last Thursday, the MACC raided an illegal sawdust factory believed to be polluting the environment in Kampung Sungai Lembu, Bukit Mertajam and took several documents from the MPSP office in Perda City to assist in the investigation.

The issue relating to the illegal plant was raised by Parti Keadilan Rakyat Penanti assemblyman Dr Norlela Ariffin during a state assembly sitting.

She claimed that many illegal plants were operating in Penanti and no action was taken by the DAP-led state government. — Bernama