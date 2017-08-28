MACC meets Sept 4 over legal action against Guan Eng

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said the agency would meet on September 4, 2017 to discuss legal action against the Penang Chief Minister. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is to meet on Sept 4 to discuss legal action against Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng over his reluctance to make an open apology to the commission.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said today Lim was reluctant to make the apology or withdraw his remark that the MACC had made an “illegal arrest” in detaining state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh over a probe on an alleged illegal factory.

The MACC had wanted Guan Eng to issue an open, unconditional apology to the commission within 48 hours from the time the statement was issued.

Dzulkifli said Lim had failed to apologise within the stipulated 48 hours.

“It (the remark) was defamatory of a government agency which has no agenda in discharging its duty. We regard the matter as serious because it is our right,” he said.

He said the meeting of the MACC top leadership would consider all matters before taking action in accordance with the law, civil or criminal.

Dzulkifli spoke to reporters after attending the Corruption-Free Pledge of the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry here.

Last Friday, the MACC gave Lim 48 hours to make an open, unconditional apology to the commission or face legal action over his alleged defamatory statement.

Earlier, in his speech at the pledge-taking event, Dzulkifli said the MACC had set the target to eliminate corruption in the public sector by 2020.

“By 2020, we have to project Malaysia as a developed, progressive and competitive nation where the risks of corruption are low,” he said.

The pledge-taking at the ministry was led by secretary-general Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh. It was witnessed by Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Deputy Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong and Dzulkifli. — Bernama