MACC investigation against Wanita leader will not affect party, says Kelantan Umno

The logo of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKOTA BARU, April 29 — The Kelantan Umno liaison committee has left it up to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate a Wanita Umno head of a division in the state, for alleged misappropriation of funds.

The committee’s secretary Datuk Hanafi Mamat said Kelantan Umno was confident the investigation against the 69-year-old woman would not affect the party.

“In this case, the individual involved still holds her position as the division’s Wanita Umno head, and we will look at the outcome of the investigation before taking any action,” he told reporters after chairing the technical committee meeting on Umno’s 71st anniversary celebration, at Bangunan Umno Negeri here, today.

On Thursday, MACC had recorded the statement of a former deputy president of the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim) who is also Wanita Umno division head in the state, for alleged misappropriation of funds during the Rompin parliamentary by-election in 2015.

On Umno’s 71st anniversary celebration at the state-level, Hanafi said it would be held from May 1-4 and involve all members of the party.

Among the events to be held are the flag run, cycling, walking, and additional programmes such as prayers, nasyid recitals, speeches, orations, patriotic songs, as well as talks on current issues.

He said the events were being held to inspire members to always love the party and instil the spirit of the party’s struggle. — Bernama