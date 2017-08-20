MACC extends remand order for DBKL manager

MACC applied for an extension of a remand order against a DBKL manager for alleged corruption and abuse of power. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa SHAH ALAM, Aug 20 — The remand order against a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) manager investigated for alleged involvement in corruption and abuse of power has been extended until Thursday.

The extension of the remand order was issued by Magistrate Court’s Senior Assistant Registrar Siti Suriatey Mohamed Yusoff following application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Six contractors who were remanded together with the manager last Wednesday, however, were released on MACC bail.

The manager was alleged to have solicited and accepted bribe on monthly basis from the contractors since 2014 as an inducement to minimise the cut on the claimed payment for cleaning work carried out by the contractors. — Bernama