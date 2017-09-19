MACC extends remand for ‘datuk’, three others over alleged misappropriation of govt funds

MACC today applied to extend the remand for four individuals over alleged embezzlement of government funds. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — The remand period for four individuals, including a chief executive officer of a corporation with the title “Datuk”, detained for investigation into alleged embezzlement of government fund, involving nearly RM40 million, has been extended.

Three of them, including the Datuk, aged 58, will be in remand for another three days. The other two are the secretary of the corporation, aged 34, and a 38-year-old company director.

The fourth individual, who is an assistant administrative officer, aged, 32, will be in remand for another two days.

The order to extend their remand was issued by Magistrate Siti Nabila Abd Rashid today, following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigation for alleged involvement in the embezzlement of fund which was allocated for a corporation to provide skills training for the unemployed.

The investigation was made under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act.

The four men had been in remand for six days since September 14. — Bernama