MACC: Ex-Carigali executive among three held over false invoice case

Three people are remanded to assist the MACC in a false invoice case involving a project in Sarawak. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PUTRAJAYA, Sept 8 — A former oil exploration company executive was among three people remanded today for seven days to facilitate investigations into a false invoice case involving a project costing AS$5.56 million (RM23.65 million) in Bintulu, Sarawak in 2015.

Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman issued the order applied by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the individual aged 40, who is now a businessman, his father in-law aged 65, and the husband of a company director.

The former executive and his father in-law were detained at their home in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur at 10.30pm last night before being brought to the MACC headquarters here. The company director’s husband aged 53, who is self-employed, was detained at the MACC headquarters here today.

To date, six individuals including a woman have been detained in connection with the case which is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

On Wednesday, a senior manager, a director of the company which was contracted by the oil exploration company to implement the project and a former technical assistant were remanded for six days to assist in the probe. — Bernama