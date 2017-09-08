MACC detains six policemen, one civilian in Penang over bribery charges

MACC detained six policemen and one civilian early today to help in investigations into a case of allegedly seeking a bribe to free two men who were detained for possessing ketum water. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa GEORGE TOWN, Sept 8 — The Penang Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained six policemen and one civilian early today to help in investigations into a case of allegedly seeking a bribe to free two men who were detained for possessing ketum water.

Acting Penang Police Chief Datuk Roslee Chik said the policemen who were attached to the Timur Laut District Police Headquarters were between the ages of 28 and 49 while the civilian was 28 years old. All were detained in George Town at about 2am.

“Based on the information obtained, the six policemen were believed to have carried out a raid on a house in Paya Terubong here and detained two men for possessing four plastic packets of ketum water.

“The civilian was the middleman to resolve the case while the six policemen accepted the bribe of RM4,500 from a friend of the two men whom they arrested in the case,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

He said police had cooperated with the MACC on the case and further investigations were being conducted while stern action would be taken against the six policemen if found guilty.

Penang MACC director Datuk Abdul Aziz Aban, when contacted, confirmed the detention. — Bernama