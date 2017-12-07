Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

MACC nabs Johor cop over RM3,000 bribe

By Ben Tan

Thursday December 7, 2017
01:33 PM GMT+8

The Johor MACC arrested a 49-year-old policeman for allegedly requesting and accepting a bribe from a religious teacher on Wednesday night. — Picture by Roslan KhamisThe Johor MACC arrested a 49-year-old policeman for allegedly requesting and accepting a bribe from a religious teacher on Wednesday night. — Picture by Roslan KhamisJOHOR BARU, Dec 7 — A police corporal has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly requesting and accepting a bribe from a religious teacher.

The 49-year-old suspect attached to the Kulai district police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department was believed to have requested the bribe on December 3 and received about RM3,000 yesterday.

The suspect was arrested by MACC officers at a workshop on the same day at around 9.30pm.

The money is said to be an inducement to settle a drug case under the district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrest.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 for soliciting and receiving a bribe. 

