MACC detains former CEO of TEKUN Nasional for alleged corruption

A former managing director and chief executive officer of National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN Nasional) with the title of 'Datuk' was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today on suspicion of committing corruption.

According to a source in MACC, the 62-year-old suspect was detained at his residence in Bukit Bandaraya, Shah Alam at 5.15pm.

“The suspect was believed to have accepted a bribe to speed up payment to a debt collection company amounting to RM360,000 on January 15, 2015.

“The suspect took 10 per cent or RM36,000 of TEKUN Nasional’s bad debt for November, 2014 as a bribe for expediting payment,” he told Bernama today.

At the same time, the suspect, when holding the posts, had appointed a debt collection company to collect debts from 2008 to 2014 from borrowers who had defaulted on payments for more than two years.

Back on January 15, 2015, the suspect was detained at the Shah Alam Club, Selangor when receiving the bribe from the owner of the debt collection company.

MACC have now concluded their probe and are expected to charge him at the Shah Alam Sessions Court tomorrow for soliciting the RM36,000 bribe.

Meanwhile, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the arrest and said that the suspect would be taken to the Shah Alam Sessions Court to be charged tomorrow.

This is the second MACC detention this week of a high profile individual following the arrest of Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Arif Ab Rahman for abuse of power and corruption.

It is also understood at the MACC is investigating whether Mohd Arif, who used to be a TEKUN Nasional director, and this individual were in cahoots. — Bernama