MACC, customs officers can use firearms on duty, says Apandi

Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali said the guidelines, effective immediately, were an addition to the firearm guidelines adopted by enforcement agencies regarding the use of firearms. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, July 22 — Enforcement officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department can use firearms while carrying out their duties following the launch of the Use Of Firearms Guidelines (While On Duty) 2017, here yesterday.

Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali said the guidelines, effective immediately, were an addition to the firearm guidelines adopted by enforcement agencies regarding the use of firearms.

The provision of the guidelines was triggered following an incident involving customs officer Anisah Ali who died after her vehicle was involved in a collision with a vehicle driven by touts at Kampung Banggol Chicha, Pasir Mas, Kelantan in October 2016.

“The incident exposed the lack of knowledge of firearm usage procedures among enforcement officers when carrying out their duties,” he told reporters after attending the assembly of the Attorney-General’s Chambers, here yesterday.

Apandi said in December 2016, he instructed the Prosecution Division of the Attorney-General’s Chambers to set up a special team to review the firearm usage procedures for all enforcement agencies.

“The guidelines are not an improvement but an innovation because there was none before. The original SOP only consist of the safe keeping of fire arms.

“There was no real guidelines as of how and when to use the firearms. These new guidelines are to tell the enforcement officers where and under what circumstances a firearm can be used.

“At first, it should be a warning shot before firing at the person. Most importantly, they can use firearms when they feel their life is threatened. That is the main consideration. These guidelines are according to the law.” ­— Bernama