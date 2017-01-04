MACC confirms arrested sec-gen is from from Rural and Regional Development Ministry

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission arrested a 59-year-old ‘Datuk’ today over suspected corruption. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Jan 4 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that the the suspect who was arrested earlier today is from the Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

According to The Star Online, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki said the suspect was the current Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Mohd Arif Ab Rahman.

Azam said in a statement earlier that the 59-year-old suspect was arrested at his house in USJ Subang Jaya at 8am.

The agency also arrested a 29-year-old individual who is believed to have received and retained proceeds of the bribes from contractors, suppliers and vendors that were linked with the secretary-general.

MACC seized and confiscated cash and gold bars worth around RM3 million.